Fanatical Remainer Gummer Said Brexit Made Him “Sick to His Stomach”

Curious story in The Times this morning claiming Boris is to be demoted, David Davis is heading to the FCO and Ben Gummer is being lined up for the Brexit department. Ben Gummer? Not sure what they are smoking. He is one of the most fanatical Remainers in the Tory party. During the referendum he was one of the most enthusiastic proponents of Project Fear, tweeting endlessly about how the sky would fall in if Britain voted to Leave. The day after the referendum Gummer said the outcome had made him “sick to the pit of my stomach”. He said Brexit was akin to Marine Le Pen.

Yesterday Theresa May said “You can only deliver Brexit if you believe in Brexit”. That surely completely and categorically rules out Gummer for the Brexit department. The pro-Brexit Tory right would explode if Gummer was the lead minister for Brexit. If he wasn’t so close to May it would have ruled him out of government all together…