Corbynistas Proposing ‘Name-Blind’ Jobs Have Sons and Daughters on Payroll

Earlier this week Jeremy Corbyn announced Labour would consult on name-blind recruitment practices to prevent discrimination during job applications. It would be a bit of a problem for Corbyn’s deputy chief whip Alan Campbell, who has managed to get both his son and his daughter on the public payroll. Alan hired young James Campbell as an administrative officer last year, and the year before had Emily Campbell on board as a parliamentary assistant. Would they have passed a name-blind recruitment process?

The policy would cause problems for other Corbynistas such as Ronnie Campbell, who employs his wife Deidre, Fabian Hamilton, who employs his wife Rosemary, Ian Lavery, who employs his wife Hilary, Grahame Morris, who employs his wife Michelle, Kate Osamor, who employs her son Ish, Yasmin Qureshi, who employs her husband Nadeem, Valerie Vaz, who employs her husband Paul, and of course Jezza himself, whose son Seb works for John McDonnell. Are name-blind job applications really a good idea for the Corbynista nepotists?