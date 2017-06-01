Tory Lead Down 7 With Panelbase

#GE2017 @Panelbase GB poll 26 May – 01 June
CON 44 (-4)
LAB 36 (+3)
LD 7 (NC)
UKIP 5 (+1)
GRN 3 (+1)
Tabs to follow shortly.
— PanelbaseMD (@PanelbaseMD) June 1, 2017
It’s a trend… Looks like Corbyn is going to poll above Miliband…
#GE2017 @Panelbase GB poll 26 May – 01 June
CON 44 (-4)
LAB 36 (+3)
LD 7 (NC)
UKIP 5 (+1)
GRN 3 (+1)
Tabs to follow shortly.
— PanelbaseMD (@PanelbaseMD) June 1, 2017
It’s a trend… Looks like Corbyn is going to poll above Miliband…
Expect to see Angela Rayner’s line on Theresa May used in tonight’s debate:
“This Prime Minister is for turning but not for turning up.”