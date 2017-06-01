Tories Raised 11 Times More Than Labour Last Week

Donations from the last week via the Electoral Commission:
Tories: £3,772,550
Labour: £331,499
LibDems: £310,500
Women’s Equality Party: £71,552
UKIP: £16,300
Greens: £9,366
Three quarters of all donations have been to the Tories…
Expect to see Angela Rayner’s line on Theresa May used in tonight’s debate:
“This Prime Minister is for turning but not for turning up.”