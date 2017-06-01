LibDems Park Campaign Bus Across 4 Disabled Bays

A co-conspirator writes:

“I thought you may be interested to see how the LibDem battle bus took over 4+ disabled parking spaces / bays in Cambridge yesterday evening. There is plenty of normal parking nearby and a coach station 5 minutes away.”

Their campaign might be hobbling along but things aren’t that bad…

UPDATE: The LibDems claim the police told them to park there and that the bay was suspended for the duration of their visit. What’s more important, the rights of the disabled or a photo op for Tim Farron?

Quote of the Day

Expect to see Angela Rayner’s line on Theresa May used in tonight’s debate:

“This Prime Minister is for turning but not for turning up.”

