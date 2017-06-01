Gary Lineker Loses Court Bid to Overturn Giant Tax Bill

Gary Lineker is among a group of celebrities who have lost a court bid to overturn a £700 million tax bill. The achingly right-on footballer turned self-appointed current affairs expert claimed the press were pursuing a “vendetta” against him over his involvement in the Ingenious film investment scheme, where tax reliefs were claimed on artificial movie losses. It was all media lies, Gary insisted…

I have always paid my taxes on time and in full. The Daily Mail continues its vendetta against me because they don’t agree with my views. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 9, 2017

Seems the courts do not agree. HMRC argued that the scheme was an aggressive kind of tax avoidance and yesterday a tax tribunal judge ruled the tax relief claims were not “allowable deductions”. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer bloke.