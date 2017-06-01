Farage Denies FBI / Russia Claims

Full statement from Nigel Farage following the Guardian’s claim that he is a person of interest in the FBI’s Trump / Russia investigation:

“This is fake news.

In response to the Guardian article, it has taken me a long time to finish reading because I am laughing so much.

This hysterical attempt to associate me with the Putin regime is a result of the liberal elite being unable to accept Brexit and the election of President Trump.

For the record I have never been to Russia, I’ve had no business dealings with Russia in my previous life and I have appeared approximately three times on RT in the last 18 months.

I consider it extremely doubtful that I could be a person of interest to the FBI as I have no connections to Russia.

My meeting with Julian Assange was organised for me by LBC Radio with a view to conducting an interview.”