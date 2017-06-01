Corbyn Doesn’t Rule Out Sinn Fein Coalition

Asked earlier whether he would consider inviting Sinn Fein to Westminster to support a minority Labour coalition government, Corbyn refused to answer. Instead his supporters booed the questioner. It is a very valid point – given the opportunity to join the governing arrangement, who is to say Sinn Fein wouldn’t drop their long-held opposition to taking up their Westminster seats? They already accept Westminster parliamentary allowances and take part in events at Westminster (mostly with Jez). At the last election Sinn Fein candidates began to waver on the boycott, with one saying “never say never” to taking up their Westminster seats. Sinn Fein currently have 4 MPs: Mickey Brady, Pat Doherty, Paul Maskey and Francie Molloy. The Belfast Telegraph says this evening:

“If Corbyn does stand any chance, he’ll need Sinn Fein to take its seats in Westminster in order to get him across the line.”

Surely Jez couldn’t resist calling on his old Sinn Fein mates if parliament hung in the balance?