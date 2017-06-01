Campaign Report: 7 Days to Go

Vote Conservative to help Theresa May fulfil the promise of Brexit.

Theresa May’s approach to Brexit risks a jobs meltdown across Britain, Labour would negotiate a tariff-free deal that benefits both sides.

Negotiating Brexit will be a task of monumental proportions which – even if handled expertly – will do great damage to our prosperity.

Sex ed should only include the “normal science” of reproduction and not obsess about gender queer theory.

Donald Trump’s pending announcement on the Paris Agreement is extremely worrying.

Ruth Davidson should apologise for delaying the launch of her manifesto to gain political advantage by moving it closer to polling day.

May: Help me fulfil promise of Brexit.

If you think YouGov’s shocking poll are right a hung parliament is 7/2 at the bookies.

London, who would make best Prime Minister? T. May: 34% J. Corbyn: 37% (YouGov).

Quote of the Day

Expect to see Angela Rayner’s line on Theresa May used in tonight’s debate:

“This Prime Minister is for turning but not for turning up.”

