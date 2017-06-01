Balaclava-Clad Corbynistas Steal LibDem Placards

Balaclava-clad Corbynistas have been stealing their opponents’ placards in the dead of night. The above photo was posted online by a masked Labour supporter posing with a garden-board belonging to LibDem candidate John Leech. This image posted by a Corbynista calling himself “Raheem Stalin” shows a number of the placards were pilfered:

And a third photo names a John Francis Hay as pictured brandishing one of the garden-boards:

Leech tells Guido:

“We have posters nicked and ‘lost’ in every election – that is not the problem here – but to dress up in balaclavas, driving around at night and stealing from people’s property, at any time, let alone so shortly after the horrific events of last week is just sickening and utterly vile.”

The LibDems have called in the cops…