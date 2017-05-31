Russell Brand Has Endorsed Corbyn – And the Tories Won’t Be Worried

Owen Jones will no doubt be firing off a column about how this is a game-changer as we speak: Russell Brand has endorsed Corbyn. Russ says he agrees with Jez on the IRA:

“Even the more ‘controversial’ stuff in his search history doesn’t hold up to scrutiny – meeting with the IRA; he wasn’t at a barn dance in Londonderry downing Guinness in a balaclava, he was perspicaciously acknowledging the necessity for negotiation in pursuit of a peaceful solution. Which is what happened, years later. You could say that he was ahead of his time. Or a leader.”

Well it didn’t work for Ed…