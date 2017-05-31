Mirror Pol Ed Runners & Riders

The Daily Mirror’s political editor Jack Blanchard is leaving print for Politico, a move which shows which way the wind is blowing. The future is niche. As ever, MediaGuido brings you your runners and riders to replace him…

Ben Glaze, Mirror: A Mirror man who has risen up the ranks to deputy pol ed. Obviously well in with Labour and has even managed to convince the Tories to let him ask Theresa May sarky questions at election events. Will be an early favourite.

Keir Mudie, Sunday People: A Trinity Mirror veteran, Mudie is currently political correspondent at the Sunday People. Highly thought of in Canary Wharf…

Kevin Schofield, PoliticsHome: Well in with Labour, though pricey. Anti-Jez MPs would welcome the move…

Steve Hawkes, The Sun: The Lindsay Hoyle to TND’s John Bercow, surely he is ready for a top job on a red top? Or is he a bit pro-business for the Mirror?

Owen Bennett, HuffPo: TV’s second favourite Owen might be a UKIP chronicler but he’s more red than purple. Had a stint on the Mirror Online desk at the last election.

Joe Watts, Independent: The Indy’s election coverage has been even more slavishly partisan than the Mirror’s. I t would be a relief not to work for a publication whose social media interns put “destroyed” in every headline.

Paul Farrelly, Labour: What about a George Osborne-style return to journalism for the Observer’s former City editor? Defending a tiny majority and could well lose his seat…

Clive Lewis, Labour: Possibly won’t be doing much by September. The former chief political correspondent of BBC Look East had a more successful career in the media than politics.

Seumas Milne, Labour: Could be looking for a job in eight days time. Had a good grounding in writing for a working class audience while labour correspondent for the Guardian. A pol ed for the many, not the few?

Paul Waugh, HuffPo: He has all the contacts. Unfortunately there is no way the austerity hit Mirror could afford to match the money he is on at HuffPo. He is even better paid than Kevin Maguire…

Kerry-Anne Mendoza, Canary: She has successfully built an audience for the alt-Left online destination of choice for Cobynistas. Though she would signal the end of the fiercely patriarchal Mirror politics team.