May Mocks Telly-Obsessed Politicians, On Telly

Notable that of the ten or so questions from the public at May’s event in Bath this afternoon, none were about the TV debates. All three questions from broadcast journalists were about… the TV debates. Does anyone in the real world care?

May 31, 2017



Expect to see Angela Rayner’s line on Theresa May used in tonight’s debate:

“This Prime Minister is for turning but not for turning up.”

