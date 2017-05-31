YouGov’s Shock Poll: Should You Be Betting on a Hung Parliament?

This morning’s YouGov poll showing a hung parliament as a likely outcome has moved the pound and the betting markets. Guido has taken a look at the polling and the betting. Get some betting perspective and a tip over at Paddy Power.
This morning’s YouGov poll showing a hung parliament as a likely outcome has moved the pound and the betting markets. Guido has taken a look at the polling and the betting. Get some betting perspective and a tip over at Paddy Power.
Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:
“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”