YouGov’s Shock Poll: Should You Be Betting on a Hung Parliament?

This morning's YouGov poll showing a hung parliament as a likely outcome has moved the pound and the betting markets.
Expect to see Angela Rayner’s line on Theresa May used in tonight’s debate:
“This Prime Minister is for turning but not for turning up.”