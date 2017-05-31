Campaign Report: 8 Days to Go

More important than any TV debate, it will be Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn at the Brexit negotiating table just 11 days after the election. Only the Conservatives can be trusted with Brexit.

The fact that Theresa May has refused to debate Jeremy Corbyn in Cambridge tonight is another sign of her weakness.

Half a boiled egg, one slice of bread with 12 baked beans or 37.5 cornflakes: that’s the Tories’ 7p per pupil breakfast for schoolchildren.

Under Labour thousands of unskilled immigrants would threaten working class wages and jobs.

Failing to show up to tonight’s debate would show extreme cowardice from a Prime Minister resolutely avoiding proper scrutiny.

Tonight Amber Rudd must explain why she believes that the people of Scotland should entrust their future to the Tories.

Theresa May chickens out of tonight’s TV debate.

If you think YouGov’s shock poll is right a hung parliament is 9/2 at the bookies.

Percentage trust CON / LAB on: NHS 21/34, Economy 33/23, Brexit 36/16, Security 34/16, Immigration 25/19 (TNS UK).

May 31, 2017 at 5:39 pm



Expect to see Angela Rayner’s line on Theresa May used in tonight’s debate:

“This Prime Minister is for turning but not for turning up.”

