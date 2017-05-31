BBC Mocked Over ‘Most Left-Wing Audience Ever’

This feels like most left-wing audience in any election debate. #BBCDebate
— George Eaton (@georgeeaton) May 31, 2017
The person responsible for balancing the audience on #bbcdebate is presumably backstage, being chased around by an angry Tory press officer.
— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 31, 2017
What is going on with the #BBCDebate audience? Know how meticulously these things are chosen but it sounds like Momentum filled up the seats
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) May 31, 2017
There’s no way this is a balanced audience. #BBCDebate
— Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) May 31, 2017
This is Déjà Vu. In 2015 I called out the BBC audience for being hard left wing. It’s even worse this time. #BBCDebate
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 31, 2017
Journalists from Labour-supporting publications admitting the BBC audience was laughably biased towards Labour tonight. CCHQ going to be very unimpressed…