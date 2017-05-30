Osborne’s Immigration Hypocrisy

George Osborne is whacking the government on immigration again, splashing today’s Standard with an “exclusive investigation” making clear his view that the tens of thousands target is a fantasy. All very well and probably true. But less than a year ago Osborne was telling voters that he would meet the target. This exchange is from June 8, during the referendum campaign:

“I think it is achievable… It’s an ambition we intend to reach… In the manifesto that the country voted on last year, we set it out as an ambition. I believe it is an ambition we will achieve.”

Now Osborne says the target is “economically illiterate” and “wishful thinking”. He was lying to voters during the referendum. Rich of him to accuse May of the exact same fib…