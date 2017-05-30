Jezza’s Spectacular Ethnic Minority Gaffe

Jez is really not having a good day. He has now claimed that “only Labour can be trusted to unlock the talent of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people”. It is going down spectacularly badly…

Only Jez can unlock the talent of ethnic minority people? What on earth is he thinking?

May 30, 2017 at 9:39 pm



Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry thinks we can’t export food down under:

“You can’t export it to Australia – it will go off.”

