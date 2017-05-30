Jezza’s Spectacular Ethnic Minority Gaffe

Jez is really not having a good day. He has now claimed that “only Labour can be trusted to unlock the talent of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people”. It is going down spectacularly badly…

Could he be any more patronising? pic.twitter.com/Qeboq0Dq1e — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) May 30, 2017

Only Jez can unlock the talent of ethnic minority people? What on earth is he thinking?