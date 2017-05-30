Corbynistas Send Emma Barnett Anti-Semitic Abuse

A few examples of the anti-Semitic abuse sent by Corbynistas to Emma Barnett following her interview with Jez this morning. Didn’t realise there was a particular Zionist position on childcare…
Paul Mason tells Emma Barnett he is furious that a BBC journalist could editorialise. Yes, Paul Mason.
“You repeatedly editorialised in a way no trained BBC journalist would, dropping in your own views / unsubstantiated claims.”