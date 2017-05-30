Corbyn Repeatedly Shared Platforms With Plane Hijacker

Jeremy Corbyn has shared multiple platforms with a PFLP terrorist who carried out the Black September plane hijackings. Guido can reveal Jezza has attended numerous anti-Israel events alongside Leila Khaled, a senior leader of the PFLP terror group which murdered children and civilians. Khaled blew up one aeroplane and threatened to detonate grenades on another.

In August 1969 Khaled was part of the team of PFLP terrorists which hijacked TWA Flight 840 from Rome to Tel Aviv. The terrorists blew up the nose section of the aircraft. During the hijacking Khaled was photographed brandishing an AK-47.

In 1970 Khaled attempted to hijack a plane flying from Amsterdam to New York. When her accomplice was shot by an air marshal, Khaled produced two hand grenades and threatened to blow up the plane. She was subdued and arrested.

Khaled served as a senior leader of the PFLP while the terror group murdered scores of civilians. Their crimes included stabbing children to death and killing rabbis with meat cleavers. Khaled’s PFLP praised their murderous terrorists as “heroes“. Khaled herself never renounced violence and continues to call for terror attacks on Israel.

In July 2011 both Corbyn and Khaled were keynote speakers at a pro-Palestine conference organised by George Galloway in Lebanon. On 18 May 2002, Corbyn and Khaled spoke on the same stage at a pro-Palestine protest in London. At the event Corbyn called for a full trade boycott of Israel, insisting there should be “no trade” with the country at all. On the same stage where Corbyn spoke, Khaled is quoted calling for “victory” over Israel and claiming Zionism had “exceeded Nazism“. “Searching for peace” again, were you Jezza?