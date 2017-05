Before the manifesto Tory activists taking part in photo opportunities with the PM would tend to hold up placards bearing the words “Strong and stable leadership in the national interest“. The word “Conservative” was seldom seen, “Theresa May’s team” took top billing. At the Tory campaign relaunch today gone were the old slogans, replaced by “The Best Brexit deal”, “A Secure Nation” and “Vote Conservative”. Not so strong and stable?