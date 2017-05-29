Campaign Report: 10 Days to Go

The choice is clear: low taxes with Theresa May or higher taxes with Jeremy Corbyn.
The choice at this election: Labour’s Brexit deal which puts jobs first, or a Tory Brexit for big business.
May’s approach to Brexit is a threat to national security.
Tories need to come clean on social care cap before election.
Launching our disability manifesto – highlighting the daily struggle disabled people continue to face & demanding empowerment for them.
June 8th is a choice. Let the Tories away with cuts to pensions or a strong voice for Scotland.
Not a lot really. Normal people enjoying the Bank Holiday.
They are calling the Bolsover constituency battle a story of Beauty (Helen Harrison) and the Beast (Dennis Skinner), if you fancy the Tory beauty to win she’s 5/1.
The latest YouGov/Sunday Times voting intention figures show the Conservatives on 43% and Labour on 36%, giving the Tories a 7 point lead. Elsewhere the Liberal Democrats are on 9%, with UKIP on 4%. Votes for other parties stand at 7%.