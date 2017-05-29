Campaign Report: 10 Days to Go

The choice is clear: low taxes with Theresa May or higher taxes with Jeremy Corbyn.

The choice at this election: Labour’s Brexit deal which puts jobs first, or a Tory Brexit for big business.

May’s approach to Brexit is a threat to national security.

Tories need to come clean on social care cap before election.

Launching our disability manifesto – highlighting the daily struggle disabled people continue to face & demanding empowerment for them.

June 8th is a choice. Let the Tories away with cuts to pensions or a strong voice for Scotland.

Not a lot really. Normal people enjoying the Bank Holiday.

They are calling the Bolsover constituency battle a story of Beauty (Helen Harrison) and the Beast (Dennis Skinner), if you fancy the Tory beauty to win she’s  5/1.

The latest YouGov/Sunday Times voting intention figures show the Conservatives on 43% and Labour on 36%, giving the Tories a 7 point lead. Elsewhere the Liberal Democrats are on 9%, with UKIP on 4%. Votes for other parties stand at 7%.

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“The blame is with the terrorists, but…”

