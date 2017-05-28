Diane Abbott Refuses 4 Times to Renounce Her Support For IRA

Andrew presses @HackneyAbbott on whether she regrets supporting the IRA #marr pic.twitter.com/6ebiCgsqeZ — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 28, 2017

Asked four times by Andrew Marr, Diane Abbott refuses to say she regrets her support for the IRA, only saying that she has “moved on”. She says that her afro has changed, as have her views…

Amber Rudd buries her opposite number: “I’ve changed my hairstyle a few times in 34 years too. But I’ve not changed my view on how to keep the public safe”.