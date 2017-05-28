Corbyn Honoured Munich Massacre Terrorist

The Sunday Times has a story that Jeremy Corbyn attended a wreath-laying at the grave of a Palestinian terrorist involved in the Munich massacre. Guido can give a little more detail…

In October 2014 Corbyn wrote an article for the communist Morning Star newspaper in which he recounts attending a wreath-laying ceremony. He writes:

“After wreaths were laid at the graves of those who died on that day [at Sabra and Shatila] and on the graves of others killed by Mossad agents in Paris in 1991, we moved to the poignant statue in the main avenue of the coastal town of Ben Arous, which was festooned with Palestinian and Tunisian flags.”

There is no record of any Mossad operation which killed anyone in Paris in 1991. However, Mossad is believed to have carried out an assassination in Paris on June 8, 1992. Atef Bseiso was the PLO head of intelligence and was one of the Palestinian terrorists who carried out the Munich massacre. The Israeli author Aaron Klein wrote this account of Bseiso’s assassination in Paris:

“Bseiso got out and said goodbye to his friends. He took one step back, preparing to move in the direction of the hotel. A few seconds later, two young men approached him. Their walk was loose, casual. Tom, the point man, raised his hand and pulled the trigger. The Beretta 0.22 issued its shots in silence, the retorts muzzled by a silencer. The three bullets hit Bseiso in the head. He fell on the spot, next to his friend’s car, his final inhalation a gurgle. The hot cartridges were caught, along with the clues they held, in a sturdy cloth bag attached to the pistol. Within seconds, the assassin and his backup were rapidly retreating down the street.”

Israel denied responsibility but it is widely accepted that Mossad conducted the operation. “The Mossad ambused him,” said Yasser Arafat at the time.

Mossad has not been accused of any other assassinations in Paris around the time Corbyn talked about in his Morning Star article. The only other suspected Mossad assassinations that took place in Paris were in 1980, of nuclear scientist Yahya El Mashad, in 1973, of PFLP member Basil Al-Kubaissi, and in 1972, of Munich mastermind Mahmoud Hamshari. The Sunday Times sent a reporter to the graveyard of the “martyrs” that Corbyn visited. Bseiso is buried there. The evidence points to Jez honouring one of the terrorists who carried out the Munich massacre… Remarkable…

May 28, 2017 at 11:42 am



