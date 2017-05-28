Corbyn Admits Meeting IRA Killers

.@jeremycorbyn says that whilst he has said he has not met the IRA he has “met former prisoners with his eyes open” #Peston pic.twitter.com/9D6mbJheFD
— Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) May 28, 2017
Peston:“Former convicted IRA terrorists? Why is that not talking to the IRA?”
Corbyn:“Indeed I’ve met former prisoners who told me they were not in the IRA, but I have met former prisoners with my eyes open.”
Revealing exchange. These “former prisoners” were convicted bombers who killed civilians…
The IRA chat then turned into some banter about Diane Abbott’s hair:
Diane’s hairstyle is a matter for her says @jeremycorbyn and adds they’ve all learnt a lot from the experience of Northern Ireland #Peston pic.twitter.com/90vh9mNSoo
