Gogglebox Focus Group’s Damning May Verdict

Never mind the polls, last night’s Gogglebox focus group said it all about the damage done by the social care fiasco:

“I think she’s sh*tting a brick now because she called this election thinking she’s a 100% certainty, and they’ve not costed the [manifesto]… They made all the promises not realising people aren’t as stupid as they think and won’t believe everything they say.”

“It is half-baked.”

“You’ve changed it already because you’ve been caught out, Theresa!”

“‘Nothing’s changed’? They’ve done a u-turn and ‘nothing’s changed’?!”

“Really just goes to show that they can say any old sh*te and they don’t have to come good on the deal.”

“You said you weren’t gonna cap, and now you’ve capped. Explain.”

“I like that he’s not letting her get away with not answering.”

“What she should do is she should admit, and say, yes it wasn’t structured properly, we are tweaking it.”

“Do you know if I was Andrew Neil I’d be tempted to overpower her and say, just admit it!”