Two Labour Officials Post False Flag Conspiracy Theories

The vice chair of Esher and Walton Labour Party has been suspended after he said the government would be willing to “blow up their own people” for political gain. Daniel Ewen posted:

“I’m going on record and saying that I would not put it past our establishment, our right wing government or Theresa May to blow up their own people in order to continue to secure power for themselves.”

Meanwhile Elizabeth Hayden, a Labour a council candidate Mossley Hill in Liverpool, has been referred to party authorities for sharing a blog titled ‘Was the Manchester Arena atrocity a ‘false flag’ attack?’. The article, which first appeared on the Another Angry Voice blog, said there was no evidence the government carried out the bombing but “there is no doubt that this attack has been highly beneficial to the Tory party.” Both have now deleted their accounts…

May 26, 2017 at 11:54 am



