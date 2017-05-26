Tories Board Outrage Bus Over “Monstrous”, “Extreme” Jez

Michael Fallon has been deployed:

“Jeremy Corbyn could be Prime Minister of our country in less than two weeks’ time yet he has said only days after one of the worst terrorist atrocities this country has ever known that terror attacks in Britain are our own fault… Let me spell something out for Mr Corbyn: There are no excuses for what was done in Manchester… He and his team come from an extreme and ideological world that is too quick to make excuses for the actions of our enemies and too willing to oppose the measures and people that keep us safe.”

Boris is outraged:

“Now is not the time to do anything to subtract from the fundamental responsibility of those individuals, that individual in particular, who committed this atrocity and I think it is absolutely monstrous that anybody should seek to do so.”

He’s almost as angry as Amber Rudd:

“It is absolutely outrageous to suggest that there is any link, any justification, for the events that took place in Manchester with the UK’s foreign policy.”

Corbyn’s speech was infantile guff of course, though it was considerably more moderate and toned down than his previous statements on terrorism. Tory outrage today a little confected…

May 26, 2017 at 3:37 pm



