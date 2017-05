New dates have been released for the Andrew Neil interviews rescheduled due to the Manchester terror attack. Tune into BBC One on the below dates…

Friday 26 May 7pm – Jeremy Corbyn

Sunday 28 May 6pm – Nicola Sturgeon

Monday 29 May 7:30pm – Paul Nuttall. Doesn’t clash with the Sky News debate which starts at 8.30pm…

Thursday 1 June 7pm – Tim Farron

Cancel your plans tonight…