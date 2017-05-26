Davis SpAd Chappers Out

Personal news: after amazing 2 years working for @George_Osborne and @DavidDavisMP I’m leaving govt at election to join private sector (1/2) — James Chapman (@jameschappers) May 26, 2017

Details then, in line with Acoba rules. Wish Theresa May and @Conservatives every success with Brexit and beyond #TM4PM — James Chapman (@jameschappers) May 26, 2017

Was always a bit of an odd move for Chappers to go from Project Fear to the Brexit department. Good luck in the undisclosed new job (expect inevitable rumours that the former Mail pol ed could reunite with his old boss George Osborne at the Standard). Another senior SpAd departs…