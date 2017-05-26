Corbyn Lies: “I Never Met the IRA”

Tonight Jeremy Corbyn told Andrew Neil: “I never met the IRA”. Seriously?

In 1984, two weeks after the Brighton bombing, Corbyn invited two members of the Provisional IRA, Linda Quigley and Gerard McLoughlin, to parliament. MacLochlainn was a close friend of Corbyn. In 1981 he served two and a half years in jail for conspiracy to cause explosions.

According to a report in the Sinn Fein/IRA newspaper An Phoblacht, in 2000 Corbyn shared a platform with Brendan McKenna at an event commemorating Bloody Sunday. McKenna was jailed for his role in bombing the British Legion hall in Portadown.

In 2005 Corbyn shared a platform with Raymond McCartney at a meeting about Bloody Sunday. McCartney was a member of the Provisional IRA.

In 2007 Corbyn spoke alongside Martina Anderson at an event organised by his CLP. Anderson was jailed for plotting a series of terror attacks in London and twelve English seaside towns.

In 2009, an An Phoblacht report places Corbyn at a Sinn Fein dinner with Diane Abbott and Ken Livingstone. The event was hosted by Gerry Adams and IRA member Gerry Kelly. Kelly was jailed for his part in the Old Bailey bombing which killed one and injured 200.

In July 2011, Jeremy Corbyn chaired a Sinn Fein event commemorating the Hunger Strikes. An Phoblacht says Corbyn shared a platform there with the IRA member Brendan ‘Bik’ McFarlane, who was a part of an IRA gang which killed four Protestant civilians and a UVF member in a pub bombing. Also present was Jennifer McCann, who was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the murder of a RUC constable.

And, of course:

A demonstrable lie from Jezza…