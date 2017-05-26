Campaign Report: 13 Days to Go

It is absolutely monstrous that Corbyn has attempted to justify or legitimise the actions of terrorists.

British foreign policy is to blame for terrorist attacks on the UK. A Labour vote is a vote against foreign interventionism.

Labour are wrong to make a political point out of the Manchester terror attack.

If the Tories got their way we would have ended up in Syria now, and it would have been even worse.

Corbyn is right that failed Western intervention has caused instability. Green MPs will push for a truly ethical foreign policy – and seriously scrutinise the march to war of any government.

The only people to blame for the bombing are the man who carried it out and anybody else who aided and abetted him, but we must have a proper debate about foreign policy.

Corbyn blames British foreign policy for the Manchester bombing.

They are calling the Bolsover constituency battle a story of Beauty (Helen Harrison) and the Beast (Dennis Skinner), if you fancy the Tory beauty to win she’s  5/1.

Best Prime Minister: T. May: 45% (-1) J. Corbyn: 28% (+5) Not sure: 27% (-4) (YouGov/24 – 25 May, changes w/ 16 – 17 May).

May 26, 2017 at 5:10 pm



Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

"The blame is with the terrorists, but…"

