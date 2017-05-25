Last Orders For UKIP: Manifesto Calls For Fewer Boozers

Perhaps the most surprising upshot from UKIP’s manifesto launch is that the party of Nigel Farage has made a pledge unlikely to be popular with the pub trade. The manifesto argues for the repeal of the 2003 Licensing Act, Blair’s ‘cafe culture’ law which brought in late opening hours, and appears to want to cut the number of pubs:

“To protect emergency workers from abuse, we will repeal the 2003 Licensing Act and bring in new legislation to reduce the density of alcohol outlets and restrict trading times.”

“Reduce the density of alcohol outlets”! What would Nigel say?

H/T Henry Mance
Tags: ,
May 25, 2017 at 2:58 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

The Queen visits children in a Manchester hospital:

“You were able to enjoy the concert at least, weren’t you?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Sneering Thornberry Sneering Thornberry
Ministers Wheeled Out to Defend Ditched Care Policy Ministers Wheeled Out to Defend Ditched Care Policy
Watch: Crick Roasts “Weak and Wobbly” May Watch: Crick Roasts “Weak and Wobbly” May
Protester Arrested at May Wrexham Visit Protester Arrested at May Wrexham Visit
Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report Clegg Spinning Brexit Doom Report
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Read Tory Manifesto In Full Read Tory Manifesto In Full
Green Leaders Cringe Skit Green Leaders Cringe Skit
Never Ending Tory Deficit Reduction Horizon Never Ending Tory Deficit Reduction Horizon
LibDem Collapse Explained LibDem Collapse Explained
Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster Taxpayers’ Alliance Updates Iconic Tory Poster
Cult of Corbyn Cult of Corbyn
“Labour is Chocolate Gateau: Too Much Makes You Sick” “Labour is Chocolate Gateau: Too Much Makes You Sick”
Labour Election Broadcast Star’s “Tax Efficient” Accounting Labour Election Broadcast Star’s “Tax Efficient” Accounting
Reporter Grabs Boob Live on BBC Reporter Grabs Boob Live on BBC
Liar Clegg Brillo’d Liar Clegg Brillo’d
Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note? Listen: Was McDonnell Handed Deficit Note?