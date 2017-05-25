Tory Lead Down 19 Points During Campaign

The Tories had a 24 point lead over Labour with YouGov at the beginning of the election campaign. Now that lead is just 5 points. A swing which would translate to a Tory majority of just two…

Westminster voting intention: CON: 43% (-1)

LAB: 38% (+3)

LDEM: 10% (+1)

UKIP: 4% (+1) (via @YouGov / 24 – 25 May) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 25, 2017

Meanwhile the Tory lead is down 10 points with TNS:

Westminster voting intention: CON: 42% (-5)

LAB: 34% (+5)

LDEM: 9% (+1)

UKIP: 4% (-2)

GRN: 4% (-) (via @TNS_UK / 18 – 22 May) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 25, 2017

These polls were carried out before Corbyn blamed the West for terrorism, and of course tighter polls mean a focusing of voters’ minds. Still squeaky bum time in CCHQ, May’s post-election party authority up for grabs…