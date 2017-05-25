Tory Lead Down 19 Points During Campaign

The Tories had a 24 point lead over Labour with YouGov at the beginning of the election campaign. Now that lead is just 5 points. A swing which would translate to a Tory majority of just two…
Westminster voting intention:
CON: 43% (-1)
LAB: 38% (+3)
LDEM: 10% (+1)
UKIP: 4% (+1)
(via @YouGov / 24 – 25 May)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 25, 2017
Meanwhile the Tory lead is down 10 points with TNS:
Westminster voting intention:
CON: 42% (-5)
LAB: 34% (+5)
LDEM: 9% (+1)
UKIP: 4% (-2)
GRN: 4% (-)
(via @TNS_UK / 18 – 22 May)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 25, 2017
These polls were carried out before Corbyn blamed the West for terrorism, and of course tighter polls mean a focusing of voters’ minds. Still squeaky bum time in CCHQ, May’s post-election party authority up for grabs…