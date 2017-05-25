Guardian Publishes May Conspiracy Theory

You’d expect this sort of conspiratorial absurdity from Skwawkbox or Rufus Hound. Guardian hacks must be pretty embarrassed about their retirement ready cartoonist Steve Bell this morning.
You’d expect this sort of conspiratorial absurdity from Skwawkbox or Rufus Hound. Guardian hacks must be pretty embarrassed about their retirement ready cartoonist Steve Bell this morning.
Hugh Grant tweets…
“Theresa May’s head now so far up Paul Dacre’s arse I can only assume she’ll be wearing him as a hat to Ascot.”