Canary’s “Batsh*t” Conspiracy Theory About Sun’s Front Page

Here’s the pro-Corbyn Canary claiming that “This was what The Sun chose to put on its front page in the aftermath” of the Manchester Arena attack. As Dominic Ponsford, the editor of the Press Gazette, put it, this is “Batsh*t reporting”.

Anyone who had the slightest understanding would realise that this was put out before the tragic news from Manchester broke. The actual front page splash in The Sun’s second edition was

At best the Canary is batsh*t crazy or more likely deliberately misleading readers out of left-wing malice towards The Sun. One reader is the Labour MP Barry Sheerman:

Everyone I know reacted with decency & compassion after the wicked terrorist outrage everyone apart from Rupert Murdoch @TheSun — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) May 24, 2017

In reality News UK gave £100,000 to a fund for Manchester victims and Sun readers have so far donated £60,000 to the fund. Barry Sheerman is an idiot.