Campaign Report: 14 Days to Go

National campaign resumes tomorrow.

Our Britain Together manifesto: reduce net migration to zero within five years, ban the burka, no tax rises and bring back the dark blue British passport.

Scotland is the most attractive place in the UK outside London for foreign direct investment.

Theresa May warns Trump over US leaks.

If you think Labour are going to lose 50 plus seats take the under 179 seats at 5/6.

Welsh Westminster voting intention: LAB: 44% (+9), CON: 34% (-7), PC: 9% (-2), LDEM: 6% (-1), UKIP: 5% (+1) (via @YouGov / 18 – 21 May).

The Queen visits children in a Manchester hospital:

“You were able to enjoy the concert at least, weren’t you?”

