8 US Intelligence Leaks That Infuriated British Government

Theresa May is protesting to President Trump over the slew of leaks from US officials which British police say are “undermining” the Manchester bombing investigation. Ministers and Whitehall officials are openly briefing against Washington, the National Police Chiefs Council said trust has been “breached” and things are so serious the US Ambassador has had to take a phone call from Andy Burnham. The BBC is reporting that police have stopped passing them information on the Manchester attack…

Here’s a rundown of the leaks so far:

  • Casualty figures and attack method. Leaked to NBC and CBS.
  • Salman Abedi’s name. Reported on US breakfast television at least six hours before British authorities released it.
  • Abedi’s brother arrested. Leaked to Politico.
  • Device spec: secret British analysis of the “sophisticated” device. Leaked to NBC.
  • Bomber ID process: via a bank card found on his body. Leaked to NBC.
  • Al Qaeda link. Leaked to NBC.
  • Crime scene pics bag / device. Leaked to New York Times.
  • Bombmaking workshop in Abedi’s home. Leaked to ABC News.

The FT reports today that bomb site analysis is shared between a select group of allies via an encrypted portal. It is never intended to appear in public…

Quote of the Day

Ed Miliband goes studs in on Theresa May:

“When PM says “nothing has changed” she is lying. If she lies about this what else?”

