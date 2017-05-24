Shami Warns Corbynista Conspiracy Theorists

Twitter and Facebook are full of hundreds of crackers Corbynistas claiming the JTAC decision to raise the threat level is part of some conspiracy to hurt Jez’s election chances. Here is Sam Kriss, a prominent pro-Corbyn journalist for Vice:

As anyone other than the tin foil hatters knows, the decision was made by JTAC not CCHQ. Shami Chakrabarti was forced to shut the nutters down on Newsnight…

Quote of the Day

Ed Miliband goes studs in on Theresa May:

“When PM says “nothing has changed” she is lying. If she lies about this what else?”

