Shami Warns Corbynista Conspiracy Theorists

This is not the moment for conspiracy theories… people must stay calm and united – Shami Chakrabarti tells #newsnight pic.twitter.com/T0L8CfiUJa — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 23, 2017

Twitter and Facebook are full of hundreds of crackers Corbynistas claiming the JTAC decision to raise the threat level is part of some conspiracy to hurt Jez’s election chances. Here is Sam Kriss, a prominent pro-Corbyn journalist for Vice:

i’m sure absolutely no political calculation went into the decision to put Strong Decisive Army Men on the streets weeks before the election — Sam 🐫 Kriss (@sam_kriss) May 23, 2017

As anyone other than the tin foil hatters knows, the decision was made by JTAC not CCHQ. Shami Chakrabarti was forced to shut the nutters down on Newsnight…