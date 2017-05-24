Corbynista Outside No.10: “May You Are a Terrorist”

Meet Tina Buckley, the self-professed Corbynista and Labour Party member making quite a stir outside Downing Street this afternoon by calling the Prime Minister a “terrorist” and heckling British soldiers arriving to guard Number 10. Buckley tells Guido she regularly protests on Whitehall but has made a special trip today to mark the beginning of Operation Temperer. She does not believe British soldiers should be on the streets protecting Britons…

Buckley was sporting a blue Jeremy Corbyn bag during her protest, which was briefly interrupted when police asked her to leave and directed her away from Downing Street – she later returned. She has since taken her Twitter account private. Buckley has been pictured with Corbyn, John McDonnell and other senior shadow cabinet members…

Quote of the Day

Ed Miliband goes studs in on Theresa May:

“When PM says “nothing has changed” she is lying. If she lies about this what else?”

