Trump: They are Evil Losers

#ManchesterAttack victims "murdered by evil losers": says Donald Trump, expressing "absolute solidarity" with the UK
“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are. They’re losers. We’ll have more of them, but they’re losers. Remember that.”