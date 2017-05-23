Stroud Labour: Attack “Wonderful Timing” for May

The vice-chair of Stroud Labour Party has tweeted that the Manchester terror attack is “wonderful timing for Theresa May“. Debbie Hicks, who has stood as a candidate in Stroud Central, made the remark this morning as the full picture of the carnage continued to develop. Hicks appeared to double down on her insensitive comments, telling a local newspaper:

“The tragedy in Manchester is sickening and my heart goes out to all the young people involved and the families and friends. I am just concerned that with two weeks until an election, this will be used politically by the government to reinforce a ‘strong and stable’ message when it comes to national security, defence and surveillance and it is worrying.”

Grim…