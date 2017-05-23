Labour’s Pop in the Polls: Blip or Trend?

Labour have popped in the polls after Theresa May’s manifesto went down particularly badly over the so called “dementia tax”. Should you be betting on Labour to win more seats? Get some betting perspective over at Paddy Power.
Ed Miliband goes studs in on Theresa May:
“When PM says “nothing has changed” she is lying. If she lies about this what else?”