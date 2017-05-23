At Least 19 Dead in Manchester Terror Attack

Video shows the scene at England’s Manchester Arena moments after reported explosions during Ariana Grande concert https://t.co/uIkSgHsDLG pic.twitter.com/P3H3bilOr5 — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2017

At least 19 people have been killed in what police are calling a “terrorist incident” at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

1:10am: Greater Manchester Police statement:

“Just before 10:35pm on Monday 22 April 2017, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.”

Developing…