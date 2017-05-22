Tory Lead Slashed By 6 Points With ICM

The trend of the declining Tory lead continues with gold standard pollster ICM this afternoon:
CON: 47% (down 1)
LAB: 33% (up 5)
LIBDEMS: 9% (down 1)
UKIP: 4% (down 2)
GREENS: 2% (down 1)
CON lead: 14 points (down 6)
Still a very healthy lead and the consolation for the Tories is narrowing polls should focus the minds of the voters and increase Tory turnout…
UPDATE: And in Wales last month’s Tory lead has disappeared, Labour back ahead:
Welsh Westminster voting intention:
LAB: 44% (+9)
CON: 34% (-7)
PC: 9% (-2)
LDEM: 6% (-1)
UKIP: 5% (+1)
(via @YouGov / 18 – 21 May)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 22, 2017