Tory Lead Slashed By 6 Points With ICM

The trend of the declining Tory lead continues with gold standard pollster ICM this afternoon:

CON: 47% (down 1) LAB: 33% (up 5) LIBDEMS: 9% (down 1) UKIP: 4% (down 2) GREENS: 2% (down 1) CON lead: 14 points (down 6)

Still a very healthy lead and the consolation for the Tories is narrowing polls should focus the minds of the voters and increase Tory turnout…

UPDATE: And in Wales last month’s Tory lead has disappeared, Labour back ahead: