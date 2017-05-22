May Pretending She Backed Brexit

Theresa May is on the campaign trail in North Wales today, visiting Wrexham, where 59% of voters backed Brexit. In her speech this morning the PM is going to effectively pretend she backed Brexit, mocking the politicians who made “hysterical warnings” about what would happen if the country to Leave, airbrushing out her own role in those warnings:

“People here in Wrexham and across Wales chose to ignore the hysterical warnings of Labour, Plaid Cymru and Liberal Democrat politicians in Cardiff Bay, and voted to leave the EU.”

The Stronger In graphic above shows it wasn’t just Labour, Plaid and LibDem politicians who made such warnings. This speech is pushing it considering May suggested Brexit would make terror attacks more likely…

May 22, 2017 at 9:33 am



Quote of the Day

George Osborne’s Evening Standard leader on Leave voters:

“Now, like a duped drunk in a strip bar, voters find that, far from getting their hands on the goodies, they have been left with a large bill.”

