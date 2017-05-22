May Also Misleading on “Dementia Tax” Origin

At her speech this morning Theresa May chastised a reporter for using the phrase “dementia tax”, insisting it is a term “used by Labour to try and scare people”. Hmm. The first person to use the phrase “dementia tax” in an article was the Spectator’s Will Heaven, a former Tory speechwriter. Hardly a Labour supporter. “The Dementia Tax Backlash” was the front page splash of yesterday’s Mail on Sunday. Hardly a Labour supporting paper. It was first tweeted by a chap called Phil Lewis, who appears to have nothing to do with the Labour Party. Even the Tories have used the phrase “so-called dementia tax” in Google adverts targeting people searching for the issue. Labour might be using the phrase “dementia tax” as well, but they are far from the only ones…