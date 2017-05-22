Mail and Express Spare Theresa

Dacre and Desmond went all in with their praise for May’s manifesto and “social care revolution” last week, only to be made to look like chumps by the u-turn. The Mail and Express generously spare Theresa any front page blushes…

UPDATE: Though the Mail’s Stephen Glover tells Newsnight: “There’s no doubt the original policy was a cock-up and an own goal.”

Hugh Grant tweets…

“Theresa May’s head now so far up Paul Dacre’s arse I can only assume she’ll be wearing him as a hat to Ascot.”

